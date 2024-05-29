Trump Tried To Corrupt Election With Hush Money To Porn Star: New York Prosecutor

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

A New York prosecutor told the court's grand jury that Donald Trump conspired in the 2016 election and then covered it up.

He is accused of paying $130,000 to a porn star before the election to ensure she wouldn't tell voters about their sexual relationship.

Porn star Stormy Daniels claims she had a sexual relationship with Trump, but Trump denies any sexual involvement with her.

On Tuesday, New York prosecutor Joshua Steinglass told the grand jury that they need to investigate whether the 77-year-old Trump falsified business records to keep the payment to the porn star secret ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

He said the grand jury should consider broader political concerns, including the possibility that Trump and his allies corrupted the election by controlling information that reached voters.

Steinglass stated,“The plan devised by these individuals at the time could very well have led to Trump's election to the presidency.”

The grand jury is set to begin deliberations on the prosecutor's statements and evidence starting Wednesday.

This is the first time in U.S. history that a former or sitting president faces a criminal trial. Trump is the Republican candidate for the November 2024 election.

He lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden despite significant efforts. If found guilty, factors like Trump's age, lack of criminal records, and possible court order violations will influence his sentence.

