Razorpay POS Launches 'Q-Zap' To Enable Faster Checkouts, Zero Queues

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Razorpay POS, the offline payments arm of the fintech major, on Wednesday launched 'Q-Zap', a payment solution for retailers, designed to enable faster checkouts and zero queues.

With the help of Q-Zap, the company aims to redefine the in-store customer experience by reducing billing time by 40 per cent and helping retailers save up to 20 per cent in annual operating costs.

"Q-Zap aims to not only eliminate tedious checkout lines for customers but also to free up in-store staff's time so they can be available to customers and provide them assistance, which could include answering questions or facilitating customer checkout," Rahul Kothari, Chief Operating Officer, Razorpay, said in a statement.

According to the company, Q-Zap allows businesses to collect payments beyond the traditional billing counter. Using self-checkout kiosks or hand-held POS (Point of Sale) devices integrated with the Q-Zap solution, customers can complete their payments from anywhere within the store, eliminating the need to wait in long lines.

This new payment solution also offers seamless Ready Plug-and-Play integrations with more than 120 billing partners, accelerating solution implementation within four days as compared to the industry standard of four weeks, the company said.

It seamlessly integrates Razorpay POS hardware and software, supporting all payment methods, including UPI, credit cards, and debit cards, across all major networks such as Visa and Mastercard for faster checkout.