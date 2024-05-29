QFC AND ALJAZEERA MEDIA INSTIUTE SIGN MOU FOR MEDIA COOPERATION

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation )

28 May 2024, Doha – Qatar: Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA), the legal and tax arm of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), a leading onshore financial and business centre in the region, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Al Jazeera media

Institute to upskill QFC executives and employees through specialised training programmes.

Yousuf Abdulla Fakhroo, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer, QFC, emphasised the significance of the MoU, stating, “This partnership with Al Jazeera Media Institute underscores the QFC’s commitment to the professional growth of our team. This collaboration aims to empower QFC staff in their career development by enhancing their media engagement and management skills.”

Eman Al-Amri, Director of Al Jazeera Media Institute, stressed the Institute’s commitment to enhancing strategic cooperation with major Qatari institutions to develop professional competencies. She expressed her satisfaction with the MoU signed with QFC, saying, “Signing of this MoU is a significant step forward to achieving our mission of empowering media professionals and developing the media industry in Qatar and the region. Through this cooperation, Al Jazeera Media Institute will provide high-quality and efficient media training to QFC personnel.”

In addition to training, the MoU establishes a long-term partnership between the two parties, enabling cooperation in content production, advertising, documentary creation, media consultations and more.





