QEERI Hosts Meetings to Advance International Standards for Photovoltaic Modules

(MENAFN- HBKU Media) Doha, May 28, 2024: The Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI) at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) hosted the International Electrotechnical Commission, Technical Committee 82 - Workgroup 2 Photovoltaic (PV) Modules (IEC TC82 WG2) for a series of meetings from April 21 to 25. This was the first time these meetings took place in Doha, with approximately 60 attendees from 10 different countries participating in person, with more following proceedings online.



The event was inaugurated by Abeer Al Dosari, Stakeholder Relations Manager, QEERI, on behalf of Acting Executive Director Dr. Tareq Al Ansari, with a welcome word by Eng. Jabr Mohammad Al-Nuaimi, Director of Standards and Metrology Department (QS), who wished participants fruitful discussions.



Proceedings particularly focused on international standards addressing the safety, performance, and reliability of PV modules to meet local market needs and fulfill end-user requirements. To this end, the working group aimed to set new international standards for solar PV modules that ensure quality throughout the installation's lifetime. Plans were also put in place to review and amend existing standards to align with the latest developments in PV module manufacturing.



Speaking about the meeting, Dr. Tareq Al Ansari, said: “Hosting this international meeting in Doha is a testament to QEERI's expertise in harnessing solar energy and commitment to advancing international standards for photovoltaic technology. It also demonstrates QEERI’s dedication to advancing the development and application of sustainable energy solutions in Qatar and beyond.”



Dr. Amir Abdallah, Scientist at QEERI, said: “ Participating in the IEC TC82 WG2 meetings was an invaluable opportunity to collaborate with global experts and shape international standards crucial for the advancement of solar PV technology. We're dedicated to driving innovation in renewable energy and ensuring sustainable solutions”.



These meetings provided an overview of topics of interest to stakeholders involved in developing international standards, such as the PV industry, utilities, end users, research institutions, test laboratories, governments, and regulators.



QEERI actively contributed to ongoing IEC projects, particularly those related to PV in desert climates, high-temperature operation, materials durability, and soiling mitigation. The Institute worked closely with local stakeholders in Qatar, including Kahramaa and Ashghal, to share updates on the development of international standards and ensure that Qatar's solar PV projects meet these standards.



Qatar Environment and Energy Research Institute (QEERI), part of Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), is a national research institute tasked with supporting Qatar in addressing its grand challenges related to energy, water, and environment.





