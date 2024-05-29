Govt Proposes Worker Dorms Near Industrial Clusters To Boost Productivity

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 29 (KNN)

In a move aimed at bolstering productivity and retention within the manufacturing sector, the central government is set to propose that states establish dormitory facilities for workers in close proximity to industrial clusters, according to sources.

The primary objective is to enable workers to reside near their workplaces for extended periods, thereby maintaining consistent production levels.

This initiative follows a 5 per cent increase in employment figures, reaching 580 million jobs in the financial year 2023, as estimated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).



Over the past five years, commencing in 2017-18, India has generated an additional 110 million jobs, indicating a steady rise in employment opportunities.

Once the new administration is formed at the Centre, a stakeholder consultation involving state governments and relevant partners is planned to devise a comprehensive roadmap for the implementation of this program, the source stated.

The agenda encompasses the provision of enhanced residential amenities, such as clean drinking water and sanitation facilities, to support workers and bolster production efficiency.

The proposed plan is expected to significantly benefit manufacturing firms operating in sectors such as textiles, logistics, heavy industries, and related fields.



Stakeholders will be encouraged to share best practices in offering improved living conditions for workers during the consultation process.

A government representative emphasised the administration's commitment to promoting better residential facilities for workers, urging states and industries to prioritise this aspect. Several states have already incorporated worker housing provisions into their industrial policies.



The overarching goal is to raise awareness and foster collaboration between states and industries to enhance living conditions for workers nationwide.

Industry leaders have welcomed the initiative, citing the potential benefits of housing facilities in retaining skilled labor and enhancing productivity. Ajay Rao, CEO of Emiza Inc, a leading third-party logistics service provider, highlighted the positive impact of worker housing on reducing turnover rates and increasing productivity through familiarity with roles and surroundings.

States are set to collaborate with industries to establish these facilities, with financial assistance from the Centre's scheme to support construction efforts.



Such housing facilities are already being planned in and around the seven mega PM-MITRA parks (PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel parks), a flagship initiative of the textiles ministry aimed at attracting investments worth Rs 95,000 crore and creating approximately 2.25 million new job opportunities over the next four to six years.

(KNN Bureau)