FM Fidan: Our Brotherhood Under One Nation, Two States Slogan Will Be Eternal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “I cordially congratulate dear Azerbaijan's Independence Day,”said Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, as heshared a congratulatory message on X.
“On this remarkable day, when the glorious Azerbaijani flag iswaving freely in every inch of its land, I honor all our martyrswho sacrificed their lives for the independence with gratitude andrespect.
Our brotherhood under "One nation, two states" slogan will beeternal,” the Turkish minister emphasized.
