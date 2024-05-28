'Nakedness': Meghan Markle's Choice Of Clothes In Nigeria Trip Under Scanner First Lady Says, 'This Is Not Met Gala'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Nigeria visit, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu sent a strong message to the country's women. The wife of President Bola Tinubu warned Nigerian women not to copy American celebrities too much Tinubu spoke against Hollywood's bold fashion trends. In a meeting in Abuja to celebrate her husband's first year in office, she asked young people to wear modest clothes and avoid revealing outfits popular in the US Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'closer ties' with two royal family members leave Kate Middleton, William 'concerned'“We have to salvage our children. We see the way they dress. We are not having the Met Gala. And everyone, the nakedness, is just everywhere and the men are well-clothed,” the New York Post quoted Senator Tinubu as saying.“Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture. That is not beautiful. It's not beautiful at all,” she added Read: 'I prefer Kate and Camilla': British fashion designer refuses to dress Meghan MarkleTinubu mentioned Meghan's trip to Nigeria, where the Duchess of Sussex highlighted her 43% Nigerian heritage based on a DNA test.“Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with us. We know who we are. Don't lose who you are,” Tinubu said her speech, the Senator spoke about Nigerian women's beauty and asked them to be confident in their identities Read: Prince William-Kate Middleton are 'terrified' about Harry-Meghan Markle's trips abroad; here's why“They're all beautiful girls, but they should be confident in who they are. We are fashionable; we see what is going on,” she added over Meghan Markle's choice of clothesThe Nigerian First Lady did not explicitly mention Harry's wife while speaking about“nakedness”. However, Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Nigeria, which aimed to support the Invictus Games, received varied responses Read: Meghan Markle slammed for 'very rude' interaction during Nigeria tour with Prince Harry: ReportsSome criticised Markle's revealing clothes, pointing out that they were not suitable for a predominantly Muslim country. A fashion expert mentioned that Markle showed too much skin and might have chosen more conservative attire if Buckingham Palace had planned the trip, the publication added.

