Italian CESI S.P.A Discusses The Potential Implementation Of Black Sea Submarine Cable Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Black Sea Submarine Cable Project, which will transportgreen energy from Azerbaijan to Georgia and the EU across the BlackSea, will enable South Caucasus-EU trade in decarbonized energy,including electricity and hydrogen, Business Development DirectorAndrea Meola's at CESI S.p.A. (the project's consultant) said inhis social networks, Azernews reports.

“In May, the seventh ministerial meeting of the StrategicPartnership overseeing the implementation of this project tookplace in Tbilisi. Serving as technical advisors, our companypresented the technical facets of project development. We firmlybelieve that the envisaged green energy corridor will emerge aspivotal energy infrastructure, facilitating the exchange of greenelectricity and green hydrogen between the South Caucasus and theEU,” he noted.

To note, on December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, andHungary entered into a strategic partnership agreement, outliningplans for the construction of an energy bridge to transmit greenenergy (electricity sourced from forthcoming wind farms inAzerbaijan) from the Caucasus region to Europe.

Under this agreement, the Black Sea Energy project aims toconstruct a 1,195-kilometer-long submarine power cable with acapacity of 1,000 MW.

Eventually, this cable is anticipated to facilitate thetransmission of up to four gigawatts of green energy from theCaspian region to the EU.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to explore theestablishment of a system for delivering green hydrogen from theCaspian region to the EU alongside this cable.