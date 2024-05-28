FORE School Of Management Collaborated With ESSEC Group Association For Continuing Professional Training Services

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, May 2024: FORE School of Management is excited to announce a collaboration with the renowned ESSEC Group Association, aimed at advancing professional training services. ESSEC, a distinguished academic institute known for its continuing professional training programs, will provide comprehensive training and development opportunities to the students of the FORE School of Management.



The training program "Negotiation strategies for global Business & International Trade and Global Perspective" will cover subjects like Negotiation strategy, Negotiation Interests, and Cross Culture Negotiations. Additionally, it will include International Business Strategy, International Trade, and Financial Markets. The program will consist of 120 participants from the FORE School of Management.



The training services will be carried out on-site at the ESSEC Executive Education CNIT Campus.



Dr Subir Verma, Director at FORE School of Management expressed , "We extend our heartfelt thanks to ESSEC Group Association for this incredible opportunity. This initiative aims to provide our students with valuable training and development opportunities to enhance their knowledge and practical skills. We hope our students will learn and develop essential skills for a brighter future."



The collaboration is aimed at offering training and development opportunities to participants at FORE School to enhance their global business negotiation skills and international trade knowledge, providing valuable global perspectives.



About FORE School of Management:



Established in 1992, with over 7000+ strong and connected alumni in the past 31 years, Presently FSM offers 2-year full-time programmes in PGDM, PGDM(IB), PGDM(FM) & PGDM(BDA), and Full-Time Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) and Executive Fellow Programme in Management EFPM. In addition, they have collaborated with ESSEC Group Association for professional training services.





