(MENAFN) Amid growing divisions within Kenya regarding President William Ruto's proposal to dispatch troops to Haiti, a prominent High Court advocate in the East African nation has voiced strong opposition, alleging that financial interests are driving the decision.



In an exclusive interview with RT, court advocate Benedict Wachira emphasized widespread discontent among Kenyans regarding the deployment of their country's police forces to the troubled Caribbean nation. Wachira asserted that President Ruto's motivations behind the move are primarily monetary, suggesting that financial gain rather than genuine humanitarian concerns may be influencing the decision-making process.



Highlighting the public sentiment, Wachira noted that a significant portion of Kenyan citizens opposes the deployment, with some even challenging the decision through legal means. He referenced an ongoing petition lodged at the High Court aimed at halting the planned deployment of Kenyan troops to Haiti.



The controversy surrounding President Ruto's initiative intensified following the announcement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken of an additional USD100 million allocation to bolster a UN-endorsed multinational security force aiding Haitian police in combating criminal gangs. This injection of funds, coupled with USD33 million in humanitarian assistance, has sparked concerns regarding the true intentions behind Kenya's involvement in the mission.



Despite facing legal hurdles, Ruto's administration remains determined to proceed with the deployment, which was initially agreed upon in October. The plan, which entails sending 1,000 police officers to lead the United Nations-backed mission in Haiti, faced constitutional challenges in Kenya earlier this year. However, President Ruto has reaffirmed his commitment to the endeavor, underscoring the perceived importance of Kenya's global leadership role in addressing international security crises.

MENAFN28052024000045015687ID1108265816