President Of Hungary Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Hungary, Tamás Sulyok has sent a letter ofcongratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on theoccasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Esteemed Mr. President,

Please allow me to express my congratulations on the occasion ofAzerbaijan's national holiday, Independence Day.

I am pleased that, in recent years, our countries have developeda multifaceted cooperation based on mutual respect andappreciation. Hungary attaches great importance to deepening thefriendly relations with Azerbaijan, for which our enhancedstrategic partnership provides an excellent basis.

I can assure you that I remain committed to furtherstrengthening our multifaceted political, economic and culturalrelations. I hope that in future we will have the opportunity toexchange views in person on our common issues.

Please accept the assurances of my highest consideration.

Tamás Sulyok

President of Hungary"