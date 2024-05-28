World Nutrition Day: Three Million Children In Afghanistan Suffer From Malnutrition

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The World Food Programme (WFP) announced on World Nutrition Day that 3 million children in Afghanistan are suffering from malnutrition.

On Tuesday, May 28, in observance of World Nutrition Day, the WFP warned on its social media page about the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, emphasizing that the financial crisis and humanitarian conditions have had the greatest impact on children.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has written that three million children in Afghanistan are suffering from malnutrition, and among them, only 1.3 million have received aid.

This comes as the latest report from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs indicates that the number of people in need in Afghanistan has increased fivefold.

Adam Serrano, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, recently stated in a press conference that 23 million people in Afghanistan will need humanitarian assistance this year.

This comes amid the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Pakistan and Iran has worsened the already dire situation in Afghanistan.

Thousands of displaced individuals are returning to a country struggling with instability and lack of resources. This influx of returnees has placed additional strain on the already overburdened humanitarian aid system.

The shortages of funding for aid agencies and the lack of infrastructure and capacity within Afghanistan make it nearly impossible to meet the basic needs of these vulnerable populations.

Adding to the crisis, deadly flash flooding has exacerbated the hardships faced by Afghans. These natural disasters have destroyed homes, displaced families, and further depleted the limited resources available.

The combination of forced deportations and severe flooding highlights the urgent need for increased international support and funding. Without immediate aid, the situation is likely to deteriorate further, leaving millions without access to essential services and assistance.

