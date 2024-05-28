Sharjah Ruler Announces Plan To Build 8 New Nurseries In The Emirate

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 28 May 2024, 9:13 AM

Sharjah Ruler announced on Monday a plan to enhance nursery facilities in the emirates. The plan includes the establishment of 8 new nurseries, with 3 in Sharjah, 2 in Kalba, 2 in Khorfakkan, and one in Dibba Al Hisn. Additionally, there will be an expansion of existing nurseries in the Central Region.

Furthermore, the existing 11 nurseries inside schools will be replaced, and central kitchens will be built in each region to prepare nutritious meals for the children in the nurseries.

During a phone call on the "Direct Line" programme aired on Sharjah Radio, Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said: "The (government) nurseries' fees are quite reasonable, at just Dh800 per month, in exchange for top-notch services. We've established over 33 nurseries in Sharjah, but the demand is growing. Upon monitoring the number of nurseries, we found that we've built one in Kalba, meeting the required standards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We've also reinstated the school nurseries that had ceased operations, although these nurseries can only accommodate 33 children, whereas the ones we've built can cater to 155 children. We plan to introduce two new nurseries in Kalba, with construction expected to take a maximum of 10 months. So, anyone from Kalba looking to enroll their child can expect us to say, 'Wait for me at the nursery door.'"

About children's food inside the nursery, Dr Sheikh Sultan said: "We discovered that some parents were sending their children off with unhealthy snacks like bags of preserved potato chips, along with other foods which could be harmful to the child's health. So we say, 'The child is our child, and we will provide him with food,' via a central kitchen in Kalba that prepares nutritious meals suitable for each child's age. We've made it a rule that no outside food is allowed into the nursery to safeguard the well-being of all the children."

His Highness added: "We have established a nursery in Khorfakkan, adjacent to the existing nurseries that were closed when the schools ceased operating. Additionally, we are planning to build two new nurseries, one in the Al Harai area and another near the Al Bredi area. Furthermore, we will build a central kitchen to prepare meals for the children. As for Dibba Al Hisn, it has a nursery, and they need another. We will build another nursery in Dibba Al Hisn, God willing."

He continued: "The Central Region has nursery buildings, but some of them were constructed smaller and are currently at full capacity, so we will only extend them. There will be a central kitchen in Mleiha that will distribute food to nurseries in Al Dhaid and Al Madam. In the Al Hamriyah area, there is a nursery that still has 40% of its capacity vacant.

"We pay attention to the smallest details of the child in these nurseries, through specialists in early education and learning, as we take care of the child's food and sleep, so that he sleeps in his nursery without disturbance, plays with enjoyment, and learns in fun, engaging, and modern ways.

"This stage is crucial for laying a strong foundation before they progress to secondary school and university. When we improve the foundation for learning, we will set the feet of these generations on the right path, God willing."

Talking about the graduation of 535 teachers at the second commencement ceremony of the Sharjah Education Academy, he said, "Yesterday, we celebrated the graduation of 535 teachers at the second commencement ceremony of the Sharjah Education Academy who completed postgraduate diploma programmes in education in both Arabic and English, Master's in Teacher Leadership in English, and specialised certificate programmes in early childhood education tailored for leaders, teachers, and teacher assistants.

"All the graduates received their degrees from the University of Helsinki in Finland. Some of them pursued their studies while working at the Ministry of Education, while others wanted to become teachers. Each year, we welcome a new cohort with the aim of advancing the teaching profession.

"Our goal isn't just to benefit Sharjah but the entire United Arab Emirates, as we cover the expenses of their education. Our focus is on elevating the standard of teaching in the UAE. We urge the Ministry of Education to assess teachers based on their knowledge and teaching methods before hiring them."

ALSO READ:

Some Dubai parents spend up to Dh12,000 per term on co-curricular activities

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi fees, scholarship revealed as 500 students attend open house

Dubai: 100 students from 5 schools learn diplomacy at United Nations simulation