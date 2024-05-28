Soudah Development Announces Birth Of Three Ibex In Soudah Peaks - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Soudah Development, a Public Investment Fund company, has proudly announced the birth of three Ibex in the Red Rock zone inside King Abdullah National Park in Soudah – following the release of 23 Ibex into the wild last year in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife. This highlights a key milestone in their collaborative reintroduction and conservation efforts, in line with the Saudi Green Initiative as well as environmental sustainability goals of Vision 2030.

Among the mothers, two are adult females who were originally transferred by the National Center for Wildlife, and the third mother is a young Ibex, approximately two years old, who was born within the enclosure in May 2022. She was later released into King Abdullah National Park in February 2023. These efforts have led to a growth in the ibex population within the protected area.

Soudah Development is currently closely monitoring a group of nine ibex to ensure their well-being and study their habitat preferences as they flourish in the Red Rock zone within the park. This development underscores the company's commitment to the preservation of endangered species and the restoration of ecosystems.

Soudah Development Chief Executive Officer Saleh Aloraini expressed his excitement on the occasion, stating:“The successful births of the Ibex signify a major step forward in our mission to reintroduce endangered species and revitalize the ecosystem within the region. This development not only reflects our dedication to conservation but also highlights our unwavering commitment to the Saudi Green Initiative.”

This initiative is a testament to Soudah Development's continuous efforts in wildlife conservation, delivering tangible results that enhance the sustainability and biodiversity of the local environment in Soudah Peaks.

About Soudah Development:

Soudah Development is a closed joint-stock company fully owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. It has been established to drive the development of Soudah Peaks – a luxury mountain tourism destination, covering Soudah and parts of Rijal Almaa, in the Aseer region in southwest Saudi Arabia. It aims to preserve the natural landscape and respect the rich cultural heritage of the region, whilst attracting 2 million visitors every year by 2033. Soudah Development was announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, and Chairman of Soudah Development, on February 24, 2021.