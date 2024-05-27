Finance Minister Inaugurates Project Qatar 20Th Edition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari led on Monday's opening ceremony of Project Qatar 2024, which will run until May 30 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

Organised by IFP Qatar with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and in partnership with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), the 20th edition of the event is featuring 130 Qatari firms and 120 international companies from 25 countries.

The inauguration was graced by several distinguished guests and official delegations, including Assistant Undersecretary for Industry and Business Development Affairs at MoCI, Saleh bin Majid al-Khulaifi, and a large number of prominent business leaders.

Additionally, more than 60 ambassadors from participating countries and heads of diplomatic missions in Qatar, along with dozens of international trade delegations attended the opening ceremony.

Haidar Mshaimesh, general manager of IFP Qatar, said:“The construction market in Qatar is on the brink of a transformative era with the aim to fulfil Qatar National Vision 2030. This new chapter emphasises the development of industrial and social infrastructure projects, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge technologies and elements of smart cities into construction endeavours.”

Mshaimesh noted that the 20th edition of Project Qatar marks a significant transformation in terms of sectoral diversity. Emerging sectors, such as smart manufacturing, sustainable construction, and digital innovation account for a significant portion of the participation.

He said,“As Qatar seeks to attract foreign investment and expertise to support its ambitious infrastructure ongoing and planned projects, the event focuses on strengthening partnerships between Qatari and international companies, attracting exhibitors and visitors from key markets worldwide, and facilitating cross-border collaborations and joint ventures.”

According to Mshaimesh, this year's Project Qatar attracted a large number of exhibitors offering green building solutions, renewable energy technologies, energy-efficient products, and sustainable construction practices.

“As smart manufacturing gains momentum globally, exhibitors specialising in Industry 4.0 technologies, automation solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and digital manufacturing processes are prominent in this year's line-up at Project Qatar,” he explained.

Citing a report by Mordor Intelligence, Mshaimesh said Qatar's construction market is estimated at $62.95bn in 2024 and is expected to reach $97.42bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.13% during the forecast period.

Project Qatar has attracted this year around 250 exhibitors, including 120 international companies from 25 different countries, four of which are participating with national pavilions, along with 130 Qatari companies, including major governmental and semi-governmental entities and leading private sector companies.

The list of sponsors and partners for the event this year includes MoCI and Ashghal as Strategic Partners; Qatar Tourism (Destination Partner); Qatari Diar (Property Development Partner); Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and Al Sraiya Holding Group (Platinum Sponsor); Nask Chemical Solutions (Industrial Sponsor); Imar Group, Aamal, and Sahand Industrial Group (Gold Sponsors); QTerminals (Silver Sponsor); Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord) (Official Sustainability Partner); Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting (GOIC) (Industrial Consulting Sponsor); Oriental Trading Company (OTC) (Integrity Sponsor); and Gulf Crafts (Innovative Branding Sponsor).

Along with the exhibition, the four-day conference will cover key issues related to the construction, industrial, sustainability, and environmental sectors.

The first day's sessions focus on the most significant current and future projects in Qatar and the investment opportunities available within them, featuring speakers from Ashghal, the Ministry of Transport, and the Qatar Free Zones Authority.

The second day, under the title 'Towards a Climate-Resilient Future', will be held in partnership with Gord, covering sustainability and climate change issues. It will conclude with the 'Eco Champions' awards ceremony in which Gord will honour the pioneers of eco-innovation and community resilience in Qatar to highlight their pivotal role in shaping a greener future.

The third day under the title 'Towards Smart Manufacturing' will be held in collaboration with GOIC. It will focus on the recent developments in the manufacturing and logistics sectors, exploring the latest trends of Industry 4.0, also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

IFP Qatar will also host an awards ceremony to honour local and international companies in recognition of their vital role in ensuring the continued success of Project Qatar.

