United States Announces $3.4B In Direct Budget Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. has announced the disbursement of $3.4 billion in direct budget support for Ukraine.

The relevant statement by Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen was published on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our direct budget support to Ukraine arrives at a critical time as Russia intensifies its on Ukrainian civilians and critical infrastructure,” Yellen noted.

In her words, economic assistance from the United States and its allies“is crucial for Ukraine's ability to defend its and achieve a just peace by maintaining the critical government services that underpin its brave fight.”

As mentioned by Yellen, the above assistance package is being disbursed in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Department of State.

“...this $3.4 billion in assistance marks the final disbursement of funds appropriated under the bipartisan Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, direct budget support from the United States“continues to be conditioned on reforms related to strengthening law enforcement, improving transparency and efficiency of government institutions, and bolstering anti-corruption rules and procedures.”

According to Yellen, Ukraine's success is in America's core national interest. Stopping Russia's illegal invasion“will help uphold a global democratic, rules-based, order that advances American security and economic interests, and it will send an unmistakable message to autocrats and would-be aggressors around the world that they will face unshakeable resolve.”

“We must not retreat in this effort. Together with the security assistance America is providing Ukraine and Treasury's actions to further tighten sanctions on Russia's war machine, we will continue to do everything in our power to position Ukraine to achieve a just peace,” Yellen emphasized.

A reminder that earlier this year the United States had fulfilled its part of the G7 initiative to provide a $50 billion loan to Ukraine using proceeds from the frozen Russian assets.

On Monday, December 30, 2024, United States President Joseph Biden announced the allocation of about $2.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.