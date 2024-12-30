Protest in Amsterdam calls for peace with Russia, criticizes Netherlands' military support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Dam Square, Amsterdam, on Sunday to protest the Netherlands’ ongoing military support for Ukraine and to urge the to initiate dialogue with Russia instead.



The rally and subsequent march were organized by various activist groups, along with the right-wing Forum for Democracy (FvD) party. Organizers expected at least 1,500 people to attend.



Gideon van Meijeren, a member of the FvD, delivered a speech at the event, advocating for peace with Russia and accusing elites of attempting to provoke a large-scale war.



“They lie to us, they intimidate us, and they want a war with Russia. They claim Russia is dangerous and aims to attack us, but we know they are doing this for their own interests. They want to direct more money to the military-industrial complex and increase their power, and they are manipulating us to achieve that,” van Meijeren told a news agency, emphasizing that “peace would be the best option for everyone.”

