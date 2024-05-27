Ministerial Committee Meeting Demands End To Gaza Killings

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani participated Monday in Brussels in the meeting of the ministerial committee assigned by the extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit with the European Union Foreign Affairs Council.

Also participating in the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Dr. Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Sameh Shoukry, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan.

The meeting discussed the grave developments in the Gaza Strip, and the Israeli occupation's unrelented military escalation and aggression against defenseless civilians, especially the ongoing blatant and heinous targeting of displaced Palestinians' tents, northwest of Rafah, near the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The Ministerial Committee members stressed the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibility and stop the Israeli occupation forces' massacres immediately to rein in an aggravating humanitarian catastrophe the Palestinian people are going through. They renewed the importance of creating serious political conditions for the establishment of a Palestinian state on the borders of June 4, 1967, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, expressing their rejection of dividing the Palestinian issue and discussing the future of the Gaza Strip in isolation from the Palestinian issue.

They also called for confronting all Israeli occupation forces' flagrant violations, which increase the human tragedy and impede an urgent humanitarian aid delivery into the besieged Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of holding the occupation accountable for the ongoing violations in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in violation of the international law and international humanitarian law.

