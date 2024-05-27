Nangarhar Protests: Key Officials Summoned To Kandahar

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Rumors about the arrest of the Passport Office head were incorrect rather some officials have been called to Kandahar for clarification over land related dispute related demonstrations in Nangarhar province, an official said on Monday.

Mufti Abdul Matin Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said over the past few days some circles claimed that the head of the Passport Office Maulvi Abdul Karim Haseeb has been detained in Kandahar.

Qani said:“The reality is that some days ago some protests were staged on land disputed in Nangarhar province and Maulvi Haseeb and some other officials of interior and defense ministries were called to Kandahar to clarify the matter before the leadership.”

He said, there nothing is to worry about in the passport general directorate and the passport distribution works will continue as normal.

According to the information of the deputy head of the provincial Information and Cultural Affairs Department Quraishi Badloon, the clash erupted on Thursday evening May 9 in the Kabul Camp area of Jalalabad City on land dispute when some of the local Kochi residents tried to stop the construction of a surrounding wall of 250 acres of land that belongs to Nangarhar Customs Department, three people were killed and three others injured due to the clash.

