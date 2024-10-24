China Alleges Foreign Spy Agencies Targeting Its Space Program Secrets

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

China's of State Security has announced that foreign intelligence agencies have been attempting to steal secrets related to its space program.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of State Security released a statement on its official WeChat account stating that protecting space security has become a key strategy for China's survival and future development.

The Chinese also claimed that foreign intelligence agencies were conducting remote sensing and reconnaissance operations using high-resolution satellites to monitor and steal China's secrets.

The ministry mentioned that some of these entities have been“engaged in espionage and theft activities in China's aerospace domain without specifying any particular organisation or country.”

High-resolution satellites have now become a modern weapon of war. Their significance was evident during the Ukraine-Russia war, where they provided real-time images and significant details from the battlefield.

Previously, Western countries accused Chinese hackers of carrying out cyber-attacks.

China's latest allegations underscore the escalating tensions between global powers in the race for technological and strategic dominance in space. As space technology becomes essential to national security, the competition over information and advancements intensifies.

These developments highlight the growing concerns about security threats in space, including espionage and cyber warfare. If left unchecked, this rivalry could lead to increased militarization of space, with potentially far-reaching consequences for global peace and stability.

