Is Liam Payne's Death Connected To Sean Diddy Combs? Investigators Uncover 'Pink Cocaine' Link

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sean 'Diddy' Combs' employees were required to carry pink cocaine also known as“Tuci”, a complaint against the alleged earlier this year. This is the same drug that was found in Liam Payne's system after his death.

In a complaint, Rodney“Lil Rod” Jones accused the rapper of sexual harassment. He also claimed that drug use was widespread within Combs' business operations.

'Lil Rod' is the former videographer and producer for Sean 'Diddy' Combs.