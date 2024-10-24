Kuwait Finance Mins. Meets IMF, WBG Officials In Washington

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, and Acting Minister of Oil Nora Al-Fassam held several meetings on Wednesday with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Group (WBG) in Washington.

In a press statement, the of Finance said that Minister Al-Fassam met, during her participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the WBG, in Washington, with IMF's Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department Dr. Jihad Azour.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance technical cooperation between the Ministry of Finance and the IMF in the field of public finance reform, the statement added.

Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait Basel Al-Haroon and Deputy Director of the Middle East Department Zein Zidane attended the meeting.

The Minister of Finance also met with WBG's Vice President of the World Bank for the Middle East and North Africa Region Ousmane Dione.

The meeting with Dione came as a continuation of the visit of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's representative, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, last September to New York City, the statement explained.

During that visit, His Highness the Crown Prince discussed with the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga ways to enhance joint cooperation in the field of advisory services provided by the bank, such as in the field of capacity building, developing the skills of national cadres and exploring opportunities.

It also added that Minister Al-Fassam stressed during the meeting the importance of increasing the number of Kuwaiti employees and trainees in the World Bank.

Executive Director of the World Bank Group Abdulaziz Al-Mulla, Director of the World Bank in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries Safaa Al-Kogali, Director of the International Economic Cooperation Department Saad Al-Rashidi, Director of the Financial Planning and Follow-up Department and the Acting Director of the Macroeconomics and Fiscal Policy Department Ahmad Al-Omran attended the meeting.

The fall meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank kicked off in Washington last Monday and would continue until Friday, where participants would discuss various issues including debt, achieving growth, and other various global challenges. (pickup previous)

