(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Khalilah Ali, the wife of Muhammad Ali, the legendary world boxer, will arrive in Afghanistan today to build a stadium.

The General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports confirmed in a statement that Khalilah Ali, the wife of Muhammad Ali, the world boxing champion, will arrive in Afghanistan to construct a sports stadium.

Khalilah Ali is scheduled to arrive at Kabul airport on Thursday, October 24, to build a sports named“Victory” and establish a sports association named“Muhammad Ali and Khalilah Ali.”

Mrs. Ali is also expected to meet with officials from the country's Physical Education Directorate during this trip.

Previously, Mrs. Khalilah Ali visited Afghanistan to build a football stadium on eight acres of land in the Qargha area of Kabul.

In July 2022, Khalilah Ali openly criticized the Taliban at the inauguration of an Islamic center in the state of Maryland, USA, stating that the Taliban's restrictions on Afghan women are contrary to Islam.

She emphasized that Muslim women should be able to enjoy the basic right to work and live in an Islamic environment rather than being oppressed.

Since then, nothing has changed for women in Afghanistan. However, Khalilah Ali, who was a critic of the group, is set to arrive in Kabul to build or inaugurate a stadium for men in a country where women are not allowed to participate in sports.

Despite the promising efforts to develop sports infrastructure in Afghanistan, the plight of Afghan women and girls remains dire. The ongoing restrictions on their education and employment undermine their fundamental rights and aspirations.

The international community must urgently address the challenges faced by Afghan women and girls. Denied access to education and the opportunity to work, they are left without the means to contribute to society or build a secure future for themselves, deepening the cycle of oppression and inequality.

