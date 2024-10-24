Ministry Of Labour Attends Hayat Universal School Career Fair

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Qualifying and Skills Development, has participated in the career fair organised by Hayat Universal School. This fair aimed to introduce students to various educational institutions across multiple academic disciplines, helping them identify and select their future academic paths.

The Ministry's participation aligns with its ongoing efforts to connect students and graduates with academic fields that are in demand in the labour market. This initiative supports the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030, which aims to cultivate a competent, motivated, and competitive national workforce, as well as a highly skilled expatriate workforce in the private sector.

During the fair, officials from the Ministry's Qualifying and Skills Development Department provided students with comprehensive information and insights about promising university majors, vocational readiness initiatives and programmes, summer training opportunities, and job qualification processes.

These initiatives are designed to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to successfully enter the labour market in the future.