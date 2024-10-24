Ayushmann Khurrana: R.K. Laxman’S Work Had An Impact On Me

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) On legendary illustrator and cartoonist R.K. Laxman's 103rd birth anniversary, Ayushmann Khurrana expressed his admiration and said that his work had an impact on the actor.

Ayushmann took to Instagram and paid a tribute to R.K. Laxman. He wrote:“Saluting a true icon of our times - R.K. Laxman sir! No one has celebrated the common man like you. Thank you for giving a voice to millions of Indians... you have inspired many, including me.”

Speaking about his admiration for the legendary cartoonist, Ayushmann called him a true icon, who has championed the common man through his exemplary work.

“He made the common man an observer of time, life and politics and like a lot of Indians, I'm a huge fan of his work too. His work was the voice of millions in our country and he captured the sentiment of people to perfection.”

Talking about R.K. Laxman's impact on him growing up, Ayushmann said:“His work had an impact on me too because right from school and college, I got hooked onto doing street plays that championed common people!”

“I have read some of his works, I have been amazed to read the meaning and interpretations of his sketches. He has touched the lives of many, including mine. Even in my choice of cinema, I have tried to champion the people of India and the emotions of our country.”

“I'm proud to have lived at a time where I could consume the creations of his brilliant mind.”

