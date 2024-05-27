Namrata Malla BOLD Photos: 6 Times The Bhojpuri Actress Flaunted Her BIKINI Body

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Namrata Malla is one of the finest and the hottest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Namrata Malla often takes to her Instagram to share hot pictures and videos of her sexy dance moves.

Namrata has been active in the industry since 2014 and has established herself as a successful actress.



She has worked with several prominent actors and actresses in the Bhojpuri industry, including Khesari Lal Yadav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, and Pawan Singh.

Namrata is known for her stunning looks, charming on-screen presence, and impressive acting skills. She has a huge fan following in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and other parts of North India.

In addition to her acting career, Namrata is also quite active on social media platforms, where she shares her personal life and interacts with her fans.

She often posts updates about her upcoming projects, behind-the-scenes glimpses from her shoots, and other interesting content.