India-US CEO Forum’S WG7 Launch Bilateral Knowledge-Sharing Platform For Msmes, Startups

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) In a bid to help Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups integrate better in the global supply chain, the India-US CEO Forum's Working Group 7 (WG7) on Monday launched the bilateral knowledge-sharing platform between India and the US.

The 'Nihit Knowledge Platform' will also boost jobs, said the forum on entrepreneurship, inclusive growth and promoting small businesses, in partnership with United Services Institute (USI) and CyberPeace Foundation.

The event also saw the launch of 'Prakshepan', a hackathon for MSMEs and startups with a prize pool and mentorship of over Rs 1 crore.

“The dialogue and the knowledge-sharing platform will enhance the bilateral relationship and unlock trade between India and the US, promoting inclusive growth by empowering startups and integrating MSMEs in the global supply chain and fostering a resilient, innovative, and inclusive economy,” said Subi Chaturvedi, Chief Corporate Affairs and Public Policy Officer, Global Senior Vice President (SVP), InMobi, and Sherpa WG7.

The 'Prakshepan' hackathon will identify, mentor, and accelerate startups that contribute to enhancing the relationship between India and the US.

“This bilateral hackathon will focus on fostering innovation with a strong emphasis on women-led businesses, aiming for 50 per cemt female representation among participants”, said Chaturvedi.

With the aim of improving bilateral trade between India and the US, the forum brings together top businesses from both nations under the guidance of the Ministry of Commerce and the Department of Commerce from India and the US, respectively.

“I believe initiatives and dialogues like this will help foster a better relationship between the two nations, especially in trade and innovation, new and emerging future technologies and startups have a key role to play,” said Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (new emerging and strategic technologies division), Ministry of External Affairs.

The event was organised by InMobi, Mastercard and Tata Sons and supported by CyberPeace Foundation, USI and USIBC.