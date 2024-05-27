AZSTAND Enhances Standardization Capabilities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



In a bid to bolster its standardization capabilities, AzerbaijanStandardization Institute (AZSTAND) is undergoing significantenhancements, as highlighted by Ilgar Hasanov, the deputy head ofthe Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control State Service underthe Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

Hasanov made these remarks during a regional seminar on"Leadership and Management Development Program," organized by theInternational Organization for Standardization (ISO) in Baku.

Addressing representatives from national standardization bodiesof developing countries, Hasanov emphasized the pivotal roleAZSTAND plays in elevating specialist expertise and ensuringcompliance with international standards. He underscored theimportance of hosting such events in Baku, emphasizing ongoingefforts in market control, legislative revisions, and theestablishment of a robust quality infrastructure aligned withglobal benchmarks.

Highlighting concrete steps, Hasanov outlined plans to expandAzerbaijan's benchmark laboratory network, aiming to add 20 newlaboratories to the Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology by year-end initiative includes the construction of 12 state-of-the-artlaboratories slated for completion within the current year.

The concerted efforts by AZSTAND, in collaboration withinternational bodies like ISO, signify Azerbaijan's commitment toenhancing its standardization framework and fostering a culture ofquality and compliance within its industries.