(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) e html > New policy mooted as storm uproots trees in Sri Lankan cities | Colombo Gazette Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Search Faceboo Instagra Twitte Youtub Saturday, May 25, 2024
About us Contact us Entertainment Fashion Gazette clicks Video Spotlight Privacy Policy
Sign inWelcome! Log into your account your usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get help Password recoveryRecover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Colombo Gazette tdi_1:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_1 tdi_1 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_1{text-align:center}}
Home News Feature Special Report Opinion Lifestyle / Events Advertorial Tamil Leisure Plus
Home News New policy mooted as storm uproots trees in Sri Lankan cities New policy mooted as storm uproots trees in Sri Lankan cities May 24, 2024 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Print Viber tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
A new policy is being considered on planting trees in urban areas as the storm uprooted several trees in Colombo and other cities in Sri Lanka.
State Minister of Defence Pramitha Bandara Tenakoon said that a committee will be appointed to look into the matter.
He said that all kinds of trees have been planted in urban areas.
A number of large trees were uprooted during the storm, damaging vehicles and property and causing injuries.
Video footage shared on social media also showed trees being uprooted in Colombo, and near death incidents.
Tenakoon said the incidents led to concerns being raised over the manner in which these trees had been planted.
As a result a new policy is to be drafted on trees being planted in urban areas. (Colombo Gazette)
MENAFN27052024000190011042ID1108261057
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.