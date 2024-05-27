“Rimal” cyclone hits coastal areas of Bangladesh, India

(MENAFN) Coastal regions of Bangladesh and India bore the brunt of Cyclone “Rimal” as it made landfall late Sunday evening, unleashing strong winds and heavy rains. The powerful storm disrupted normal life, cutting off power to millions as it toppled electricity poles and uprooted trees in its path.



According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone “Rimal” swept across coastal areas, including the port of Mongla in Bangladesh and the neighboring Sagar Islands in the state of West Bengal, with wind speeds reaching up to 135 kilometers per hour. The Meteorological Department's latest bulletins indicated that the cyclone is expected to gradually weaken during Monday morning as it moves northeastward.



Tragically, amidst the chaos, a fatality was reported in the city of Kolkata, where a person was killed by falling concrete during the height of the storm. Across the affected areas, thatched roofs of huts were blown off, and mud houses were flattened, highlighting the destructive force of the cyclone. However, authorities in both countries are yet to confirm the full extent of the losses before making official announcements.



The occurrence of severe storms in low-lying coastal areas of South Asia, including Bangladesh and India, has become increasingly common in recent years, attributed to rising sea surface temperatures driven by climate change. Rimal Cyclone marks the first major hurricane of the year in the region.



Ahead of the cyclone's arrival, Bangladesh undertook significant evacuation measures, relocating approximately 800,000 people from vulnerable areas such as Mongla and Chittagong to shelters. Similarly, in India, up to 110,000 individuals were transferred to designated shelters to ensure their safety amidst the impending storm.

MENAFN27052024000045015682ID1108260987