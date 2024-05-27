Bhuvan Bam Decodes His Success With Titu Mama, Whom He Played Out Of A Living Room

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam, who recently got a trademark for his character Titu Mama, said that it feels unreal to imagine that a character he played from his living room would become such a phenomenon and resonate so strongly with everyone.

The actor shared that when he initially introduced this character in his sketches, he never anticipated the extraordinary rise to fame Titu Mama would achieve among the audience.

Bhuvan said: "Titu Mama's distinctive traits and charisma have resonated deeply with audiences, and witnessing the affection and admiration for him is truly heartening. To create a fictional character and see it find such longevity in the public space is truly the reason to keep this character going even today. I didn't imagine a fictional character I made out of my home creating videos would today become so popular, and hence the idea to trademark it."

In 2018, Bhuvan and his team elevated Titu Mama's presence with 'Titu Talks', featuring notable guests such as Shah Rukh Khan, Johnny Sins, Ram Charan, Junior NTR, and S.S. Rajamouli. The overwhelming response to Titu Talks underscored the character's enduring popularity and potential.

He further mentioned,“To safeguard and uphold this creative asset, we chose to officially register Titu Mama with Intellectual Property India, ensuring his status as a cherished and distinctive figure in our creative realm.”

“Didn't imagine a character I played out of my living room would become such a phenomenon, that it still resonates, lives, and entertains. The character has now become so distinctly popular that we are always encouraged to bring it back in new and innovative formats and ways," he added.