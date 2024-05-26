Shoukry, Borrell Discuss Gaza Crisis, Call For Ceasefire, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to military operations in Rafah.

This came during their meeting in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the escalating crisis in Gaza, according to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid.

Both parties emphasized ensuring the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid throughout the Gaza Strip to address the urgent needs of the Palestinian people.

They also underscored the importance of Israel respecting international humanitarian law, protecting humanitarian workers, and refraining from targeting international aid agency premises.

Shoukry reiterated Egypt's warning about the catastrophic humanitarian and security repercussions of Israeli military operations in Rafah. He called for Israel to comply with its obligations as the occupying power by removing all obstacles to aid delivery, opening all land crossings between Israel and Gaza, and providing safe conditions for international aid teams to receive and distribute aid within the Strip.

The Foreign Minister also affirmed Egypt's rejection of Israel's exploitation of its control over Gaza's crossings to tighten the blockade, starve the Palestinian people, and create an uninhabitable environment. He stressed Egypt's absolute refusal of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land or erase the Palestinian cause.

Both Shoukry and Borrell explored ways to contain the crisis's repercussions and support the political path toward a two-state solution as the fundamental resolution to the conflict. Shoukry emphasized the crucial role of influential international actors, like the European Union, in bolstering current efforts to halt the Israeli offensive against Gaza and end the bloodshed. He expressed appreciation for the High Representative's significant contributions in mitigating the humanitarian crisis and its consequences.

An extensive dialogue took place regarding the Arab perspective and avenues for collaboration with the European Union to fundamentally resolve this crisis. Both parties emphasized the necessity of creating a political horizon to implement relevant international legitimacy resolutions and support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, living in peace alongside Israel.

Shoukry's visit to Brussels was part of ongoing Arab efforts to intensify consultations with European parties to stop the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip, prevent the bloodshed of the Palestinian people, and prevent the eruption of violence throughout the Palestinian territories or the spread of violence to other areas in the region.

During his visit, Minister Shoukry also held several bilateral meetings with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement and a number of his European counterparts. These meetings focused on consultations and coordination regarding ways to end the Gaza Strip crisis and work towards a political horizon to revive the peace process. The goal is to achieve the two-state solution and establish an independent Palestinian state on the June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



