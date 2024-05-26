               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
KKR's Victory With 57 Balls To Spare Sets New IPL Record


5/26/2024 11:00:11 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kolkata Knight Riders secured their third IPL title with a commanding victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk, marking the largest-ever win in IPL playoffs by balls to spare.


Kolkata Knight Riders's victory over SRH was achieved with 57 balls to spare, setting a new IPL playoff record.


This is by far the most comfortable change in IPL history and the biggest margin too in a IPL final.


This IPL final victory is the second-largest margin of victory for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL playoff matches.


this match marks the biggest defeat that Sunrisers Hyderabad has suffered in Indian Premier League history.

Tied for Second-Largest Margin in 100+ Chase

This Kolkata Knight Riders win in the IPL final win also ties for the second-largest margin in a 100+ chase in all IPL seasons.


Australia's strike bolwer Mitchell Starc played a crucial role, taking wickets early in the SRH innings.

Venkatesh Iyer's Heroics Seal Victory for KKR

Ever-consistent Venkatesh Iyer starred with an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to victory.


KKR finished at the top of the league phase with only 3 defeats in the IPL 2024 season and went onto lift the trophy comfortably.

AsiaNet News

