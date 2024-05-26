Shah Rukh Khan Kisses Coach Gautam Gambhir, Celebrates KKR's IPL Victory With Daughter Suhana (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) IPL 2024 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, owner of KKR, joined the team during celebrations at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Bollywood star celebrated KKR's triumph with his daughter Suhana Khan, then met and greeted Gautam Gambhir and Mitchell Starc.

Shah Rukh Khan was overjoyed after the Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League title on Sunday in Chennai. The Bollywood superstar celebrated immediately after the winning runs were hit with his daughter Suhana and sons AbRam and Aryan in the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Shah Rukh wasted no time in descending the stairs and joining the team in their celebrations after the memorable victory in the final.

Shah Rukh Khan kissed mentor Gautam Gambhir on the forehead in a heartwarming moment, acknowledging Gambhir's significant role in his first season as the mentor of the Knight Riders. Notably, Shreyas Iyer became the second KKR captain after Gambhir to win the IPL trophy as the Knight Riders ended their 10-year wait for the coveted title.

The KKR camp was buzzing with joy as Gautam Gambhir lifted Sunil Narine and the two champion cricketers gave the TV cameras a rare smile. The impact of Gambhir, who led Narine in 2012 and 2014, was evident in the 2024 season as the former West Indies cricketer finished as the Most Valuable Player with 488 runs and 17 wickets in 15 matches.

Shah Rukh Khan was also seen sharing a warm hug with fast bowler Mitchell Starc, their costliest signing in the history of the IPL auction. Starc was engaged in a lengthy chat with Shah Rukh, who was pleased with the big quick's performance in the season, especially in the crucial stages. Starc took five wickets in the Qualifier and the final, playing a key role in the decimation of the SunRisers on both occasions.

Shah Rukh Khan also acknowledged the contribution of head coach Chandrakant Pandit, as the two were seen sharing a warm embrace along the boundary rope in Chennai.

Shah Rukh Khan took a victory lap around the MA Chidambaram Stadium, striking his trademark pose and waving flying kisses to fans in the stands. The Bollywood actor stole the show with his presence during KKR's winning celebrations at the iconic venue. It was a relief for Shah Rukh fans as well, as the superstar actor joined the team for the final, days after recovering from dehydration in Ahmedabad. Shah Rukh was admitted to a hospital in the city after KKR's Qualifier 1 win on Tuesday.