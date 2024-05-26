FM Takes Part In Brussels' International Partners Meeting On Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Brussels, May 26, (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, took part in the International Partners Meeting on Palestine, organized by Norway, Chair of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee for the Coordination of International Assistance to the Palestinian People (AHLC), and hosted by the European Union on Sunday in Brussels.Safadi called for supporting the Palestinian people as well as the Palestinian National Authority (PA) to enable it to provide decent livelihoods for Palestinians and to pressure the Israeli government to stop its illegal unilateral practices and measures that undermine all chances of achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that embodies an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Safadi underscored the need to intensify efforts aimed at reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, stop the suffering and humanitarian catastrophe the Palestinian brothers are facing due to the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, and allow unimpeded entry of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.Safadi also said that any approach that deals with Gaza in isolation from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem, from a security perspective and outside the framework of a full plan to end the conflict and achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and in accordance with the approved terms of reference, is unacceptable.Safadi emphasized that the situation in the West Bank is on the brink of explosion, pointing to the seriousness of the situation resulting from the economic blockade imposed by Israel on the Palestinians and its failure to comply with its legal obligations to pay the financial dues of the Palestinian National Authority, which has a very negative impact on the PA's ability to pay salaries and ensure that Palestinians have the means they need to take care of their families and meet their needs.Safadi underlined that besieging the Palestinian economy and not paying the PA's dues mean starving the Palestinians.Safadi said that all these measures send a single message that this Israeli government continues its illegal actions that kill the chances of achieving peace, undermine the two-state solution, push the region towards more tensions, and deprive the entire region, and all its peoples and countries, of their right to live in security and peace.