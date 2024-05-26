Egypt's PM Reaffirms Support For Somalia During Meeting With Outgoing Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met with Ambassador Ilyas Sheikh Omar Abu Bakr, the outgoing Ambassador of Somalia to Egypt, on Sunday at the Cabinet headquarters in the New Administrative Capital. The meeting marked the end of the ambassador's tenure in Cairo.

Prime Minister Madbouly welcomed the ambassador, wishing him success in his future endeavours, and affirmed Egypt's full support for Somalia. He emphasized the importance of achieving security, stability, and peace in Somalia, highlighting its significance for regional stability. Madbouly also expressed his desire to strengthen joint cooperation between the two nations and asked the ambassador to convey his greetings to the Somali Prime Minister.

Ambassador Abu Bakr expressed his gratitude for the hospitality he received during his tenure in Egypt and praised the cooperation he received from Egyptian state institutions. He emphasized Somalia's aspiration for continued Egyptian support, particularly in light of the political and security challenges the country faces.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister's previous visit to Somalia, which he said had boosted relations between the two countries in various areas, notably trade. He concluded by expressing his appreciation for the Egyptian political leadership's support in achieving stability in Somalia.



