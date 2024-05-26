Cabinet Approves New Bylaws

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Sunday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, on Sunday approved a bylaw for licensing mediation companies to recruit Jordanians inside and outside of the Kingdom for the year 2024.The system aims to regulate matters related to Jordanians' recruitment inside and outside the Kingdom, by regulating provisions for licensing mediation companies to recruit job seekers in private sector inside the Kingdom, and in the public and private sectors outside it.Under the bylaw, the procedures and fees are set to grant and renew these licenses, identify the ministry's related supervision, determine revocation cases, as well as establishing these companies' services fees and procedures for violating the regulation's provisions.Additionally, Council of Ministers also approved the Juvenile Protection Bylaw for the year 2024, which aims to provide protection and care for working minors, regulate role of the Ministry of Social Development and its relations with the institutions concerned with the working minors' cases,launch controls and plans in this regard and set protection measures.On another level, the Council decided to approve the mandating reasons for a draft amended bylaw for licensing and establishing private Jordanian universities for the year 2024 and referred it to the Bureau of Legislation and Opinion to complete procedures for issuing it in accordance with the rules in force.This regulation also aims to amend some procedural issues for licensing medical universities, primarily the rate set to attract foreign students and allow the establishment of health colleges.