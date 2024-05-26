NCSA Issues Warning On High-Risk Vulnerability In Google Chrome

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSAQ) alerts users on the high-risk security vulnerabilities in Google Chrome Browser.

NCSAQ announced through its X account that the software vulnerability has already been exploited, warning for a possible security risk for users of Google Chrome.

The vulnerability is present in Google Chrome Browser and affects the operating systems of the fixed versions of Windows and MacOS 125.0.6422.60/.61 and Linux 125.0.6422.60.

The agency also strongly recommended that users apply the necessary updates issued by Google immediately to mitigate the risk and minimize the likelihood of falling victim to exploitation attempts.