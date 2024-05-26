T20 World Cup 2024: Jason Holder Has Been Sidelined From The Mega Event Due To An Injury

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) West Indies received a setback before their T20 World Cup campaign as all-rounder Jason Holder was ruled out with an unspecified injury. Left-arm fast bowler Obed McCoy, currently playing in the ongoing series against South Africa, has been selected as Holder's replacement.

Holder sustained the injury while representing Worcestershire in the County Championship. However, Cricket West Indies did not specify the nature of the injury or the expected recovery timeline. Chief selector Desmond Haynes expressed, "Jason is a seasoned player in our setup, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt both on and off the field. We look forward to having a fully fit Jason back with us soon."

"While losing a player of Jason's caliber is unfortunate, we have confidence in Obed McCoy's abilities," Haynes added. "Obed has shown exceptional skill and promise in his performances, and this opportunity will allow him to further demonstrate his talent on the international stage. We believe he will bring a fresh and dynamic energy to the squad."

CWI also announced a pool of five reserve players from which a replacement will be selected in case of further injuries in the squad. The co-hosts and two-time champions of the T20 World Cup will begin their campaign against Papua New Guinea on June 2.

Squad: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford

Reserves: Kyle Mayers, Matthew Forde, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Andre Fletcher

