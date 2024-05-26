Taliban In Ghor Announce Discovery Of 40 Ancient Artifacts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Taliban's Department of Information and Culture in Ghor announced in a press release that following floods in the province, 40 ancient and historical artifacts were discovered near the Minaret of Jam.

According to this press release, the discovered artifacts have been handed over to the local museum in Ghor, which is under Taliban control.

The images published of these artifacts show damage, with some pieces broken into fragments.

The Taliban's Department of Information and Culture in Ghor shared these images in a press release on their social media account, stating that the historical artifacts were found at the foot of the Minaret of Jam following the floods on Saturday, May 25.

Abdul Hai Zaheem, the head of the Taliban's Department of Information and Culture in Ghor, said that the discovered artifacts are from the“Ghurid period.”

The Ghurid dynasty, centred in the city of Firuzkuh, existed from 786 to 1215. It started in Ghor and expanded to become a major power in the mid-12th to early 13th centuries.

According to Mr. Zaheem, the historical artifacts were transported to the city of Firuzkuh by a team consisting of the head of intelligence and the governor of the Taliban in Ghor.

In recent days, images of the flooding around the Minaret of Jam have been published, showing that the water has even reached the minaret's protected area.

Some sources reported that the water level had risen up to ten meters around this 64-meter-high minaret.

Local people in Ghor say that the recent flood in the province has put the 800-year-old Minaret of Jam at risk of collapse. So far, the local governor under the control of the Taliban has not taken any step to protect the historical monument of the province.

This minaret, considered a masterpiece of the Ghurid civilization, was registered as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2002. However, the lack of sufficient attention to its restoration over the past two decades has led to repeated warnings about its potential collapse.

