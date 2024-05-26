Russia Keeps Three Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has three warships deployed in the Black Sea as of Sunday morning.
That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.
There are no enemy naval vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea. Read also:
Following Tsiklon missile ship sinking, several Russian warships flee from Crimea
- army spox
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said during the United24 Forum held in Kyiv, that as technology develops, uncrewed naval systems would eventually achieve full domination over traditional warships.
MENAFN26052024000193011044ID1108258338
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.