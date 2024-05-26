Russia Keeps Three Warships On Combat Duty Off Crimea Coast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has three warships deployed in the Black Sea as of Sunday morning.

That's according to the Ukrainian Navy press service, Ukrinform reports.

There are no enemy naval vessels in the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.

Following Tsiklon missile ship sinking, several Russian warships flee from- army spox

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov, said during the United24 Forum held in Kyiv, that as technology develops, uncrewed naval systems would eventually achieve full domination over traditional warships.