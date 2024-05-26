King Of Morocco Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Morocco Mohammed VI has sent a letter of congratulationsto the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May28 - Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency, My Dear Brother,

As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, itgives me great pleasure to send you, on my own behalf and on behalfof the Moroccan people, our warmest congratulations, along with ourbest wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish your peoplefurther progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.

I would like to take this opportunity to express how much Ivalue the special relations rooted in close friendship between ourcountries. I know Your Excellency is as keen as I am to broaden anddiversify our ties in all sectors for the mutual benefit of ourpeoples.

Yours sincerely,

Mohammed VI

King of Morocco