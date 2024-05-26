Nine people lose their lives following political rally catastrophe in Mexico

(MENAFN) A political rally in Mexico turned tragic on Wednesday as a stage collapsed, resulting in the death of nine individuals and leaving over 50 others injured, according to authorities. The incident occurred during a campaign event for Jorge Alvarez Maynez, the presidential candidate representing the center-left Citizens’ Movement party, in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, located in the northern state of Nuevo Leon.



Video footage shared on social media captured the harrowing moment when the stage suddenly gave way, plunging into the crowd below. Initial reports suggest that strong winds played a role in the collapse of the large, concert-style structure.



Local governor Samuel Garcia confirmed on social media that among the casualties was a child, and three of the injured individuals required surgery. Alvarez Maynez expressed shock at the sudden turn of events, recounting how swiftly the wind intensified before the stage collapsed. He also noted that several members of his team sustained injuries in the incident.



Fortunately, Alvarez Maynez, who is currently polling third in Mexico’s presidential election ahead of the vote on June 2, emerged from the ordeal unharmed. Governor Garcia issued a warning to residents to remain indoors as the region continues to experience strong winds and storms.



The tragic incident casts a shadow over the political landscape in Mexico, serving as a sobering reminder of the risks associated with large-scale public events and prompting calls for enhanced safety measures to prevent similar accidents in the future.



