Qatar Has Been Significantly Supporting GCC: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: State Minister and the Former Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Attiyah underlined that the State of Qatar has been providing significant support to the GCC and has been working profoundly to achieve its objectives.

In an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the GCC's founding, H E Al Attiyah said since its inception, the council has demonstrated an early awareness of the founders on the importance of collective work-based on long-term strategic visions to achieve synergy through understanding and collaboration.

Notwithstanding the menace of the regional and global challenges that faced the GCC states, the GCC has been resilient and constantly present in the regional and global forums at a time the key roles of other regional organizations have either been dwindled or overshadowed, H E Al Attiyah added, affirming that the vision of the founding leaders has predicted the future, laid out the stage of individual action with the isolation of all countries within their geographical surroundings, implying that they strove to broaden the horizons, in pursuit of creating the mammoth Gulf House under the group umbrella for the six states.

On his tenure as Secretary-General of the GCC from 2002 to 2011, H E Al Attiyah credited the achievements to the supportive stances and contributions of the GCC leaders. He adopted a collective approach, fostering a team spirit and consultation among officials and experts within the GCC Secretariat. He noted the Secretariat's excellent personnel, who significantly contributed to its success.

He acknowledged the considerable support from Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who emphasized early on the need for reforming and enhancing the GCC's performance.

He detailed the accomplishments during his tenure, which spanned economic, security, military, social, and cultural domains, as well as enhancing the role of women within the Secretariat. Key achievements included the establishment of the GCC Customs Union, the launch of the GCC Common Market, the Monetary Union, and the Gulf Electricity Interconnection. The GCC Common Market, launched in 2007, was particularly significant for its aim to provide equal treatment for all GCC citizens in economic activities, he noted.