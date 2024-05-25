UNICEF Donates Medical Kits To 13 Communities In Zhytomyr Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has handed over medical kits for a total sum of more than $200,000 to 13 communities in the Korosten district of Zhytomyr region.

The Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration announced this on its website , Ukrinform reports.

"The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has handed over medical kits to 13 communities in the Korosten district," the statement said.

It is noted that 336 medical kits include medicines, medical supplies, and more.

Oleh Riaboy, head of the Korosten District Military Administration, thanked UNICEF Ukraine's international partners for their continued support and important role in ensuring the healthcare of the district's communities.

Photo: Zhytomyr RMA