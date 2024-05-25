India, US Explore Space Cooperation, Defence Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 25 (KNN)

Indian and US officials held key dialogues this week to strengthen cooperation in areas like space technology, defence research, and co-production of military equipment.

At the second annual US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3) at the Pentagon on Thursday, India's joint secretary for International Cooperation Vishwesh Negi and the US acting assistant secretary of defence for space policy Vipin Narang discussed opportunities to deepen space collaboration.

"They identified potential areas for collaboration with US industry," said Jessica Anderson, spokesperson for the US Department of Defence.



The Indian delegation also engaged with the US Space Command, commercial operations experts, and AI specialists.

Negi and Narang co-chaired the first US-India space cooperation tabletop exercise to explore enhancing partnership in the space domain. They agreed to advance the dialogue through regular working group meetings.

Separately, the Indo-US Defence Trade and Technology Initiative (DTTI) working group met in New Delhi on April 29-30 to discuss leveraging both nations' strengths for defence co-production and collaboration.

Senior officials like US Brigadier General Joel Safranek and Indian Air Vice Marshal George Thomas discussed strategic plans to deepen bilateral defence industrial ties under the DTTI framework established in 2012.

The recent dialogues signal both countries' intent to ramp up cooperation across strategic advanced domains like space, AI, and joint defence manufacturing in the coming years.

(KNN Bureau)