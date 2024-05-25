Iran Claims Over 100,000 Afghan Immigrants Attended Ebrahim Raisi's Funeral

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The General Directorate of Foreign Nationals and Immigration of Khorasan Razavi claimed that over one hundred thousand Sunni and Shia Afghan immigrants participated in the funeral of Ebrahim Raisi.

The IRNA news agency, affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, quoted officials from the General Directorate of Foreign Nationals and Immigration of Khorasan Razavi as saying that the formation of the National Immigration Organization was one of the important actions and legacies of the president of this country. This action indicates Raisi's good attention to foreign nationals and immigrants.

This directorate, in a condolence message following the death of the President of Iran and his companions, stated that Mashhad has the second-highest number of foreign immigrants after Tehran.

Nearly 400,000 foreign nationals with identification and residence documents, including Amayesh cards, passports, family passports, and census papers, have their details registered in the Ministry of Interior's“Siyam” system and reside legally in Mashhad.

According to the General Directorate of Foreign Nationals and Immigration of Khorasan Razavi, approximately 300,000 foreign nationals without identity documents have been identified in Mashhad. Among them are individuals with expired passports who are considered illegal immigrants. However, about 100,000 of these individuals have been repatriated in the past months.

Iran talks about the participation of more than one hundred thousand Afghan immigrants in the funeral ceremony of the President of Iran, while Ebrahim Raisi's body was buried on Thursday evening, May 22, after being“circumambulated” in the Dar al-Salam shrine of the eighth Shia Imam.

The series of official funeral ceremonies for him included five stages in the cities of Tabriz, Qom, Tehran, Birjand, and Mashhad.

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, his Foreign Minister, and their companions were killed on May 19, in a helicopter crash on the way to Tabriz.

