Qatar's Al Tamimi Defeats Khan To Reach Semi-Finals

Doha: Qatar's Abdulla Al Tamimi yesterday advanced to the semi-finals of the QSF 3 2024 Squash Championship with a straight-set win over USA's Shahjahan Khan.

At the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Al Tamimi, who is seeded fourth in the tournament and placed 21st in the world rankings, finished the game in 34 minutes, with scores of 11-7, 11-9, and 11-6.

Al Tamimi will face the formidable Tarek Momen, the Egyptian top seed, in today's semi-final, while Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng and Swiss Dimitri Steinmann will compete in the other semi-final clash.

In yesterday's quarter-finals, the World No.8 Momen overcame India's Velavan Senthilkumar with a scoreline of 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8 in a 39-minute contest. Steinmann, seeded fifth, caused an upset by defeating second-seeded Aly Abou Eleinen of Egypt.

Steinmann came from behind to beat the World No.13 with a scoreline of 10-12, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9 in a tightly contested match that lasted 67 minutes. The third-seeded Yow Ng advanced with a convincing 11-6, 11-9, 11-4 victory over India's Abhay Singh in just 30 minutes.

The QSF 3 2024, a PSA Challenger 3 event, is organized by the Qatar Squash Federation, and features 24 international competitors.