Sidharth Malhotra En Route To Delhi To Cast His Vote, Shows Victory Sign To Paparazzi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Saturday was spotted at the Mumbai airport in a casual look, as he headed to Delhi to cast his vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

Sidharth, who hails from Delhi, wore a white V-neck T-shirt paired with a blue shirt and brown trousers. The look was rounded off with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

In a video, Sidharth is seen posing for the cameras, flashing a victory sign.

A paparazzi asked the 'Shershaah' actor: "Bhai voting ke lie ja rahe ho?" (Are you going for voting?), to which Sidharth nodded in affirmation and smiled for the lenses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller 'Yodha'. The film also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.