Russians Fire Four S-300 Missiles At Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 25, the Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kharkiv and the Kharkiv district.

Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman for the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, stated this, Ukrinform reports.

According to preliminary information, the enemy fired at the city with S-300 ballistic missiles.



"There were two hits in the Slobidskyi district. One struck a lyceum building, the other an industrial area," Chubenko said.

It is noted that 15 cars and the facade of a 9-storey building were damaged.

UN: At least 35 civilians killed, 137 wounded inregion since start of Russian offensive

There were also two hits in the open area in the Kharkiv district.

According to Chubenko, no casualties were reported. Police investigators are working at the scene to record war crimes. Criminal proceedings have been launched.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the enemy shelling partially destroyed a lyceum in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.